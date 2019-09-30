German Naval Chief (Inspector Of German Navy) Vice Admiral Andreas Krause Calls On Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters

German Naval Chief (Inspector of German Navy), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) German Naval Chief (Inspector of German Navy), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument. He was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Vice Admiral Andreas Krause called onChief of the Naval Staff in his office.During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration, maritime security& stabilityand various avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and German Navy were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment and efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).

Naval Chief thankedVice Admiral Andreas Krause forparticipation of German Navy Observersin Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi early this year. German Naval Chief appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitariesagreed to further enhance mutual interaction in diverse fields of training, mutual visits and other areas of naval collaboration.

A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in the Indian Ocean Region. In the second leg of the visit, German Naval Chief is scheduled to visit Pakistan Navy War College at Lahore and other Field Commands at Karachi. The visit is expected to greatly augment bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and the two navies in particular.