German Navy P3C Aircraft Visits Naval Air Base, Mehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

German Navy P3C (Long Range Maritime Patrol) aircraft's visit to Naval Air Base PNS MEHRAN has concluded

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) German Navy P3C (Long Range Maritime Patrol) aircraft's visit to Naval Air Base PNS MEHRAN has concluded.This goodwill visit by the German Navy aircraft is a manifestation of good bilateral relations and a desire to find new vistas to further strengthen thedefense ties between the two navies.Upon arrival at PNS MEHRAN, German Navy P3C Crew was warmly welcomed by Commanding Officer and crew of 28 Maritime Strike Squadron.

Visit programme of the German P3C included various professional and social interactions with German crew through table top discussions on professional domainsincluding Maritime Interdictory Operations (MIO), Search & Rescue (SAR), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Surveillance and Aviation Operations training methodologies.

German Navy and Pakistan Navy P3Cs crews along with Pakistan Navy Fleet staff, attended a dinner hosted at German Consulate, Karachi. German contingent also visited Maritime and PAF Museums to learn about Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force historic achievements.

A farewell dinner in the honor of German contingent was also hosted by Commander Naval Aviation.Visit of German Navy's P3C aircraft is reflective of maritime partnership between Pakistan Navy and German Navy. It is believed that current visit of German Navy P3C to Pakistan will further foster Pakistan Navy's bilateral relations with German Navy in diverse avenues.

