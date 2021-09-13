UrduPoint.com

German Navy Ship FGS BAYERN Visits Pakistan

Mon 13th September 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :German Navy Ship FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) visited Karachi on a four-day visit starting from 08-12 September aimed at commemorating 70 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

  The four-day long visit of FGS BAYERN (FFG-217) comprised of harbor and sea phase, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Harbor phase included various harbor events, social calls, visits to prominent places, table top discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and onboard receptions.

A delegation of the visiting German Ship visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan and laid floral wreath.

On completion of Harbor phase bilateral exercise at sea was also conducted between ships of both navies to enhance interoperability of the two navies.

Pakistan and German Navies are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime environment. The recent visit of FGS BAYERN proved to be eventful and professionally rewarding for both the navies in addition to furthering of bilateral relations.

PNS ZULFIQUAR also visited port of Hamburg Germany earlier in August 2021 to celebrate seven decades of bilateral relations between the two countries.

