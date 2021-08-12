German NGO GOPA to work on solid waste, water management in Kabirwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German NGO, GOPA will launch a program on solid waste and water management at Kabirwala to resolve issues of local people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The German NGO, GOPA will launch a program on solid waste and water management at Kabirwala to resolve issues of local people.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while holding a meeting with head of GOPA team Farrukh Azeem Khan here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that GOPA has finalized its planning to work on the programme in cooperation with the district administration. He paid tribute to GOPA for adding Kabirwala in its plan for resolving the issues faced by the local people.

He assured support and cooperation by the district administration to the project and said that that the local government was already working on resolving the issues through its own resources.

Speaking on the occasion, team leader GOPA Farrukh Azeem Khan appreciated the cooperation by the Deputy Commissioner and added that the project would be extended to other tehsils in future.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.