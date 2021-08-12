UrduPoint.com

German NGO GOPA To Work On Solid Waste, Water Management In Kabirwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:08 PM

German NGO GOPA to work on solid waste, water management in Kabirwala

The German NGO, GOPA will launch a program on solid waste and water management at Kabirwala to resolve issues of local people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The German NGO, GOPA will launch a program on solid waste and water management at Kabirwala to resolve issues of local people.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while holding a meeting with head of GOPA team Farrukh Azeem Khan here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that GOPA has finalized its planning to work on the programme in cooperation with the district administration. He paid tribute to GOPA for adding Kabirwala in its plan for resolving the issues faced by the local people.

He assured support and cooperation by the district administration to the project and said that that the local government was already working on resolving the issues through its own resources.

Speaking on the occasion, team leader GOPA Farrukh Azeem Khan appreciated the cooperation by the Deputy Commissioner and added that the project would be extended to other tehsils in future.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Water German Kabirwala Government

Recent Stories

UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

3 minutes ago
 District admin expedites crackdown against violato ..

District admin expedites crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situati ..

Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situation

5 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Independence Day sports events to help find new ta ..

Independence Day sports events to help find new talent: DG SBP

11 minutes ago
 EKBNS serves free meals to 704269 beneficiaries so ..

EKBNS serves free meals to 704269 beneficiaries so far

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.