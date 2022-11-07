German pharmaceutical company delegation visits foot-mouth-disease research centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of German pharmaceutical company on Monday visited foot-mouth-disease research centre in the Livestock department.

According to official sources, Foot-Mouth-Disease Research Centre Additional Director Dr Rashid briefed the delegation about the centre.

Foot-Mouth-Disease Reserach Centre Director General Dr Sajjad Hussain said that it was highly important to control the spread of disease.

He further said that all options were under consideration for developing foot-mouth-disease vaccine.

Head of the delegation Dr Nicholson said, "We want to work jointly with the livestock departmentto eradicate foot-mouth-disease from Punjab."