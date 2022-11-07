UrduPoint.com

German Pharmaceutical Company Delegation Visits Foot-mouth-disease Research Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

German pharmaceutical company delegation visits foot-mouth-disease research centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of German pharmaceutical company on Monday visited foot-mouth-disease research centre in the Livestock department.

According to official sources, Foot-Mouth-Disease Research Centre Additional Director Dr Rashid briefed the delegation about the centre.

Foot-Mouth-Disease Reserach Centre Director General Dr Sajjad Hussain said that it was highly important to control the spread of disease.

He further said that all options were under consideration for developing foot-mouth-disease vaccine.

Head of the delegation Dr Nicholson said, "We want to work jointly with the livestock departmentto eradicate foot-mouth-disease from Punjab."

Related Topics

Punjab German Company Rashid All From

Recent Stories

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, un ..

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, unrest: Mian Iftikhar

49 seconds ago
 Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Afri ..

Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Africa's petrol crisis

51 seconds ago
 All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priori ..

All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priority basis: Sajid Turi

52 seconds ago
 China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second T ..

China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second Time in 2 Weeks - National Comm ..

54 seconds ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New I ..

German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New Iran Sanctions

56 seconds ago
 Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions ..

Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions Affected 12,000 Passengers on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.