German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A delegation of German scientists, led by Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner, Director of the Institute of Medical Virology and Epidemiology of Viral Diseases at the University Hospital of Tübingen, Germany, visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi (UoK) here on Friday.

Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of the ICCBS, along with other officials, welcomed the German delegation. The visiting group included Prof. Dr. Daniel Sauter, Heisenberg Professor, and Dr. Sumbla Sheikh.

Prof. Dr. Asmat Salim, Coordinator International Program and Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Assistant Professor at the NIV coordinated the visit.

The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into the research activities at the National Institute of Virology, ICCBS, and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The German delegation met with Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen and other scientists at the ICCBS.

Attendees included several key officials and faculty members of the National Institute of Virology and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen gave a detailed presentation on the center's extensive scientific and research activities. She highlighted potential areas for collaboration, particularly in virology research.

"Staying updated on the latest knowledge of viruses and prevalent viral infections is crucial for preventing viral outbreaks during epidemics and pandemics," she stated.

She also informed the delegation about ongoing collaborative projects related to viral diseases and mentioned that new initiatives would be launched soon.

Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen acknowledged Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner's contributions to advancing research at the National Institute of Virology, ICCBS.

The German experts offered valuable suggestions for improving the quality of research at the institute.

In addition to meetings, the German scientists visited various research facilities at the ICCBS and met with faculty members and research students.

Prof. Dr. Daniel Sauter delivered key lectures on "Prion Diseases" and "The Origins and Evolution of Emerging Viruses," further enriching the academic environment.