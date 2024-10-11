Open Menu

German Scientists Visit ICCBS University Of Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A delegation of German scientists, led by Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner, Director of the Institute of Medical Virology and Epidemiology of Viral Diseases at the University Hospital of Tübingen, Germany, visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi (UoK) here on Friday.

Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of the ICCBS, along with other officials, welcomed the German delegation. The visiting group included Prof. Dr. Daniel Sauter, Heisenberg Professor, and Dr. Sumbla Sheikh.

Prof. Dr. Asmat Salim, Coordinator International Program and Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Assistant Professor at the NIV coordinated the visit.

The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into the research activities at the National Institute of Virology, ICCBS, and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The German delegation met with Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen and other scientists at the ICCBS.

Attendees included several key officials and faculty members of the National Institute of Virology and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen gave a detailed presentation on the center's extensive scientific and research activities. She highlighted potential areas for collaboration, particularly in virology research.

"Staying updated on the latest knowledge of viruses and prevalent viral infections is crucial for preventing viral outbreaks during epidemics and pandemics," she stated.

She also informed the delegation about ongoing collaborative projects related to viral diseases and mentioned that new initiatives would be launched soon.

Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen acknowledged Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner's contributions to advancing research at the National Institute of Virology, ICCBS.

The German experts offered valuable suggestions for improving the quality of research at the institute.

In addition to meetings, the German scientists visited various research facilities at the ICCBS and met with faculty members and research students.

Prof. Dr. Daniel Sauter delivered key lectures on "Prion Diseases" and "The Origins and Evolution of Emerging Viruses," further enriching the academic environment.

Related Topics

Karachi German Visit Germany

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

5 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

4 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

5 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

5 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

5 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

5 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

6 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

7 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

7 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

7 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan