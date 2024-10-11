German Scientists Visit ICCBS University Of Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A delegation of German scientists, led by Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner, Director of the Institute of Medical Virology and Epidemiology of Viral Diseases at the University Hospital of Tübingen, Germany, visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi (UoK) here on Friday.
Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of the ICCBS, along with other officials, welcomed the German delegation. The visiting group included Prof. Dr. Daniel Sauter, Heisenberg Professor, and Dr. Sumbla Sheikh.
Prof. Dr. Asmat Salim, Coordinator International Program and Dr. Iqbal Qureshi, Assistant Professor at the NIV coordinated the visit.
The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into the research activities at the National Institute of Virology, ICCBS, and explore potential collaboration opportunities.
The German delegation met with Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen and other scientists at the ICCBS.
Attendees included several key officials and faculty members of the National Institute of Virology and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research.
During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen gave a detailed presentation on the center's extensive scientific and research activities. She highlighted potential areas for collaboration, particularly in virology research.
"Staying updated on the latest knowledge of viruses and prevalent viral infections is crucial for preventing viral outbreaks during epidemics and pandemics," she stated.
She also informed the delegation about ongoing collaborative projects related to viral diseases and mentioned that new initiatives would be launched soon.
Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen acknowledged Prof. Dr. Thomas Iftner's contributions to advancing research at the National Institute of Virology, ICCBS.
The German experts offered valuable suggestions for improving the quality of research at the institute.
In addition to meetings, the German scientists visited various research facilities at the ICCBS and met with faculty members and research students.
Prof. Dr. Daniel Sauter delivered key lectures on "Prion Diseases" and "The Origins and Evolution of Emerging Viruses," further enriching the academic environment.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nutrition Int'l, PFA join hands to ensure high-quality, fortified edible oils for consumers1 minute ago
-
A walk held to mark World Mental Day2 minutes ago
-
India, Afghanistan lands used against Pakistan: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib take over as Commander Karachi, Commander Pakis ..2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody2 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of Overseas & Human Reso ..5 minutes ago
-
Malaria, dengue cases drop 40% in Sindh, Medicines available for 195,000 patients: DG Health12 minutes ago
-
DPO DIKhan visits check post12 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM taking steps for promotion of farm mechanization: Minister22 minutes ago
-
Three day book fair begins at GC University32 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power supply during SCO conferenc ..32 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora celebrates birthday with staff42 minutes ago