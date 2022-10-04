UrduPoint.com

German Unity Day Celebrated In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad celebrated German Unity Day to commemorate German reunification on October 3, 1990.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, congratulated Germany on its national day and said, " it is my privilege to be here to represent Pakistan at the German Unity Day." The Minister underlined the strong bilateral and economic ties between both countries and said Germany had made a €3.8 billion investments in Pakistan since our relations were established. Both countries are also working to expand further economic cooperation, educational collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

The Minister also thanked the German Ambassador for providing financial assistance of €56 million for families affected by floods.

Addressing the audience, the German Ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, reiterated Germany's strong support for Pakistan in the aftermath of this year's tragic monsoon floods.

He said Germany and Pakistan are working together to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The event was attended by federal ministers, Ambassadors, bureaucracy, and the business community.

