German youth ambassador visits Alhamra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Youth Ambassador Marion Pfennigs visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and took keen interest in its various sections on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :German Youth Ambassador Marion Pfennigs visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and took keen interest in its various sections on Friday.

In a meeting with LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Ms Marion said Alhamra had promoted the soft image of Pakistan abroad. They agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions. In this regard, a four-member delegation from German embassy including Ms Marion Pfennigs, Svenja Windsch, Sanjeev Pokharel and Iftikhar Ahmed appreciated the hard work of Alhamra Arts Council.

Ather Ali briefed Ms Marion Pfennigs and her team about Alhamra Art Gallery, academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Cultural activities at the council.

He said that it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote "our colourful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit".

Khan also recognised the services of Germany embassy in Pakistan for promotion of art and culture.

Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra to Ms Marion and said, "We are really happy to know that the German embassy has dedicated staff to concentrate on youth affairs in Pakistan. It was a great pleasure to meet Ms Marion Pfennigs and her team, a lot of best wishes for all of you." The German youth ambassador said that Pakistan had a long-standing historical, and art and cultural relationship with Germany and there was a need to build upon the understanding and respect for both sides. She thanked Ather Ali Khan and appreciated his efforts. "We are truly happy to come over here and are hopeful of the future interactions as well. I believe that Alhamra is doing a great job to bring talented youth to the forefront in the field of art and culture," she said.

The German delegation expressed their satisfaction over growing art and cultural relations and also agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations.