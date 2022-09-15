Germany Announced An Additional €10 Million For Flood Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Thursday announced that Germany would provide an additional €10 million to help to deal with the devastating effects of recent flooding.
In his tweet, the German Ambassador said that Germany's total aid for Pakistan has reached €24 million and vowed, "We will continue to stand by Pakistan during this tragic time.
"The aid will supply food, hygiene products, medical supplies, etc., to the flood victims in Pakistan.