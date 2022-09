ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Thursday announced that Germany would provide an additional 10 million to help to deal with the devastating effects of recent flooding.

In his tweet, the German Ambassador said that Germany's total aid for Pakistan has reached 24 million and vowed, "We will continue to stand by Pakistan during this tragic time.

"The aid will supply food, hygiene products, medical supplies, etc., to the flood victims in Pakistan.