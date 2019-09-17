UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Commits € 109 Million For Development Cooperation With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:24 PM

Germany commits € 109 Million for Development Cooperation with Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) The bi-annual Negotiations on Development Cooperation between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany were held in Berlin from 11-12 September, 2019.The Pakistani Delegation was headed by Noor Ahmed, Secretary, EAD and included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The Delegation of the Federal Republic of Germany was headed by Ms. Gisela Hammerschmidt, Director for Asia at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and included participants from the German Foreign Office, KfW, GIZ and BGR.The two sides took stock of the existing Development Cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of cooperation in different areas since 1961.

As a result of the Negotiations, Germany committed € 109 Million for future German Development Cooperation in Pakistan in addition to the on-going portfolio. The German side committed grants worth € 84 Million for financial and technical assistance projects along with a concessional loan worth € 25 Million.

During the current talks, both sides underlined the importance of close cooperation and partnership.The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development committed new funding in three sectors - Good Governance, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development.

Fresh funds will be allocated to different projects, including the billion Tree Afforestation Project, Resilience against Natural Disasters, Local Governance, Support to People Affected by Migration and Displacement, Promotion of Renewable Energies, Social Health Protection and Improvement of Social and Labour Standards.The Pakistani Delegation briefed the German counterparts about current and planned development priorities of the Pakistani Government, which include a stronger focus on transparency, institutional reforms, poverty alleviation, human resource development and green energy.

Both sides exchanged views on increasing the cost effectiveness of development assistance initiatives and the measures to enhance cooperation with the private sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foreign Office Punjab German Germany Berlin September 2019 From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

55 minutes ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.