ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The German government on Thursday committed to provide €6.5 million to Pakistan for supporting bilateral technical cooperation measures aimed at mitigating the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"In view of the challenges the world has to face due to COVID-19, Germany decided to upscale its support to local Pakistani governments in their fight against the pandemic. Therefore, the German government has made available 0.5 million Euros to promote activities that contribute to mitigating socio-economic effects of the pandemic on a local level," said a German embassy's press release.

Moreover, in order to support the vulnerable parts of society, Germany would commit 6 million euros to support Pakistani communities which host Afghan refugees to improve local health and education services.

The projects will be implemented by the German development organization Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In his remarks, German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said, "COVID-19 has shaken the world unexpectedly – and we will continue to feel the socio-economic consequences of the virus for quite a long-time. Showing solidarity with each other during these trying times is the responsibility of us all."He said the pandemic highlighted the importance of access to health and education and stressed the necessity to support the weakest parts of society. Germany is looking forward to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to overcome the crisis and to build back better – for a more sustainable future, he added.

Pakistan and Germany look back on several decades of successful bilateral development cooperation since 1961. The current portfolio encompasses more than 500 million euros in the areas of renewable energy and climate change, sustainable economic development and good governance.