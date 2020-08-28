Germany condoles over deaths in Karachi rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany on Friday condoled over the death of dozens of people consequent to the unprecedented rainfalls in Karachi which also affected many others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany on Friday condoled over the death of dozens of people consequent to the unprecedented rainfalls in Karachi which also affected many others.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Germany will keep supporting the resilience of the most vulnerable," Director General for Asia and the Pacific of German Foreign Office Petra Sigmund said on Twitter.

She reiterated that the climate change remained high on the agenda of German government.