Germany Declares Int'l Cooperation Imperative To Fight COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:06 AM

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that the greater international cooperation and solidarity critically important to deal with the global crisis emanated from the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that the greater international cooperation and solidarity critically important to deal with the global crisis emanated from the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduling of the debts of the developing countries by the international financial institution was a vital development in this regard that would allow the countries stressed by the debt servicing to pay more attention on improving their healthcare systems in the face of current crisis.

The ambassador expressed these views while sharing his views with audience at online policy dialogue titled 'Lessons from Germany to Deal with COVID19' organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Friday.

Speaking in the policy dialogue, he said the telephonic conversation between the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkell has indeed played a role in mobilizing this significant step.

"Crisis is yet to be over in Germany. However, it's being dealt through high testing which is 1.5 million/day at the present in addition to effective quarantine and social distancing. Besides, we have a tested healthcare system and in the face of this challenge, a response strategy was developed rapidly and now a gradual reopening of the business is being worked upon", he added.

Mr Schlagheck while highlighting the importance of vibrantly functioning healthcare systems, said that it's absolutely important for the developing countries including Pakistan to pay immediate attention on improving their healthcare systems for overall wellbeing of the society.

He said that the Federal government systems in some countries have posed the challenge if effective decision-making but on the flip side of it, taking local communities and people on board in such decision-making was highly important to maintain transparency.

He said that the system has worked exceptionally well in Germany where all the federating units have played quite effective role to respond coronavirus crisis.

The German Envoy in Pakistan said that the world cannot afford big powers' competition anymore and it's time to enhance international cooperation, especially by sharing the scientific research and expertise with the developing countries by the developed world. He said the re-rescheduling of debts of the developing countries was an important signal in this regard which would provide these countries much needed spaces to pay attention on healthcare sector.

Responding to several queries raised by the audience, Mr Schlagheck said that Germany may offer a number of research and learning opportunities for the Pakistani students and research institutes. Some of such facilities were already being availed by Pakistani students in the form of various scholarships. He said Germany would explore more areas to work in Pakistan and lend cooperation in different fields when the coronavirus crisis would over.

Earlier, Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri highlighted the importance of international cooperation including economic and technological support from developed countries to developing countries. He said this the basic fact must be comprehended at every level that no one in the world could be considered safe even a single individual is left vulnerable to pandemics such as coronavirus.

He said that the recent global crisis should be considered as an awakening call to depart from the past and developed the world based on cooperation and broader inclusion.

