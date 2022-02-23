Germany Envoy calls on Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Wednesday said that the economic and trade changes taking place in the region would usher in a new era of development and Pakistan had focused on geo-economics as well as geopolitics.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of the Germany to Pakistan Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck here at Governor House.

Referring to the cordial relations between Pakistan and Germany, the governor said that it was a positive step that Germany was one of the major direct investors of the European Union in Pakistan.

Agha also welcomed the German ambassador saying that cordial relations had been established between the two countries and there were bright prospects for further enhancement of relations in the fields of solar energy, information technology, trade, and tourism.

He said that lucrative investment opportunities were available in Pakistan and Balochistan, adding it was therefore imperative that German investors took advantage of investment opportunities in special economic zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The governor hoped that Germany would continue to support cooperation in the fields of education, health, energy, tourism, and capacity building.