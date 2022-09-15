UrduPoint.com

Germany Envoy Calls On Saleem Mandviwala

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Germany envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas here on Thursday called on Senator Saleem Mandviwala and discussed bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas here on Thursday called on Senator Saleem Mandviwala and discussed bilateral relations.

They also discussed certain aspects of mutual interest where the parliamentary interaction between the members of both parliament necessary.

The trade between both of the countries is needed, said a news release.

The ambassador briefed that Germany is concerned regarding the flood situation in Pakistan and has till date donated 28 million and gave medical equipment and food supplies with help of German cross road UN and WHO institutions.

Germany will also reconsider giving more help in collaboration with United Nations in the coming week.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Flood Parliament German Road Germany Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Prepared to Resume Sanctions, Other Measures Ag ..

US Prepared to Resume Sanctions, Other Measures Against Venezuela - State Dept.

42 seconds ago
 US embassy, QAU host studies conference

US embassy, QAU host studies conference

44 seconds ago
 389 cameras added in safe city network

389 cameras added in safe city network

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Iran reaffirm desire to strengthen trade ..

Pakistan, Iran reaffirm desire to strengthen trade, connectivity

48 seconds ago
 Estonia Preparing for Deployment of NATO Division ..

Estonia Preparing for Deployment of NATO Division on Its Territory - President

36 minutes ago
 Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussa ..

Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussain Wassan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.