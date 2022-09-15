Germany envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas here on Thursday called on Senator Saleem Mandviwala and discussed bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas here on Thursday called on Senator Saleem Mandviwala and discussed bilateral relations.

They also discussed certain aspects of mutual interest where the parliamentary interaction between the members of both parliament necessary.

The trade between both of the countries is needed, said a news release.

The ambassador briefed that Germany is concerned regarding the flood situation in Pakistan and has till date donated 28 million and gave medical equipment and food supplies with help of German cross road UN and WHO institutions.

Germany will also reconsider giving more help in collaboration with United Nations in the coming week.