Germany Keen To Enhance Bilateral Ties With Pakistan: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck Tuesday said that German Government was keen to enhance bilateral cooperation with government of Pakistan in the fields of sustainable economy, governance and strategic aspects.

Addressing a day-long seminar on "Opportunities for Students and Researchers in Germany" organized by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) here, said a press release.

The seminar was held with the joint collaboration of the Department of Translation and Interpretation (T&I) and Students' Adviser Office, at Quaid-i-Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus, of (IIUI).

"Pakistan and Germany have strong bilateral relations since1951 and mutual cooperation is increasing day by day," he said.

The envoy said that the Embassy of Germany and German educational institutions were keen to enhance bilateral relationship with Pakistani educational sector.

He said that German scholarships providing institutions were focusing to help on technical education and they were also trying to assist the students to broaden their academic exposure.

As many as 90 thousands Pakistanis were part of German society. He also hailed IIUI for its eagerness to collaborate and appreciated its services for the students of more than 40 countries.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the seminar Prof. Dr. Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, IIUI said the university was working to promote relations with universities around the world.

He stressed upon the need for enhancing the quality of education globally and to transform more experiences within universities for the improvement of teaching and learning system.

"Islam is a religion of peace and harmony, while IIUI is trying to promote islam's message of peace and tranquility," he said.

German First Secretary, Christine Rosenberger addressed the seminar on Life in Germany: culture, multilingualism and norms.

The seminar was also addressed by Marion Pfennings, Youth Ambassador German Embassy who discussed German Development initiatives in Pakistan.

Vice President (Academics), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily presented detailed introduction of the university, while Prof. Dr. Hafiz Bashir, Dean Faculty of Arabic paid thanks to the participants.

Earlier, Chairman Department of T&I, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Ghazi told about the goals and objectives of the seminar. He thanked German Embassy for cooperation.

