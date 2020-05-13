UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Offers Humanitarian Assistance To Countries Like Pakistan To Fight COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:56 AM

Germany offers humanitarian assistance to countries like Pakistan to fight COVID-19

Germany is offering humanitarian assistance to countries like Pakistan, both on multilateral and bilateral levels, and the German Federal Foreign Office is providing 300 million euros for COVID-19-related humanitarian assistance worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Germany is offering humanitarian assistance to countries like Pakistan, both on multilateral and bilateral levels, and the German Federal Foreign Office is providing 300 million euros for COVID-19-related humanitarian assistance worldwide.

Germany was thus making a substantial contribution in response to the global humanitarian appeals from the United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, a German Embassy press release here Tuesday said.

It noted that while in Germany cautious hope was growing that the curve of COVID-19 infections was gradually flattening, other countries like Pakistan were still facing rising numbers of cases.

"As the virus knows no borders, global solidarity is required which implies working on joint solutions as well as strengthening multilateralism," the press release said, adding the funds would contribute to global relief measures in countries already facing a humanitarian crisis.

Additionally, it said, Germany as part of Team Europe had pledged 525 million euros for the Global Response Initiative to fight COVID-19. Most of Germany's COVID-19-related financial support was realized through multilateral institutions like the World Bank or Asian Development Bank.

However, in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis funds for bilateral projects in Pakistan had been partially reallocated especially in the field of humanitarian aid, the press release added.

"Thus, the German government financially supports humanitarian organizations like Malteser International or the German Red Cross which is closely cooperating with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to provide the Pakistani people with access to emergency food assistance, hygiene knowledge and material as well as preventive health care services, particularly in Sindh," it said.

Moreover, the German Embassy was supporting Pakistani organizations to offer food rations and hygiene kits to vulnerable parts of the Pakistani population as well as education about physical and mental health.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck underlined: "These days the world is united in the face of the necessity to put a halt to the spread of COVID-19. Only in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation will we be able to address this common challenge. Many Pakistani families are hit hard by the loss of loved ones due to the pandemic. My sincere condolences are with all of them. The joint fight against the novel virus and its socio-economic consequences is yet another a new facet of the many-sided trustful cooperation between Germany and Pakistan. Let us try together to overcome economic hardships and bring relief to the vulnerable. With German financial support in the framework of multilateral organizations as well as bilateral support to fight COVID-19 in Pakistan, Germany would like to underline that it stands side by side with the Pakistani people in these trying times."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Foreign Office World Bank United Nations Education Europe German Germany Turkish Lira Asian Development Bank All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Ma’an’s ‘Together We are Good’ programme s ..

16 minutes ago

Zayed&#039;s legacy will live on in generations to ..

1 hour ago

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

2 hours ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.