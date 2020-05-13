Germany offers humanitarian assistance to countries like Pakistan to fight COVID-19

Germany is offering humanitarian assistance to countries like Pakistan, both on multilateral and bilateral levels, and the German Federal Foreign Office is providing 300 million euros for COVID-19-related humanitarian assistance worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Germany is offering humanitarian assistance to countries like Pakistan, both on multilateral and bilateral levels, and the German Federal Foreign Office is providing 300 million euros for COVID-19-related humanitarian assistance worldwide.

Germany was thus making a substantial contribution in response to the global humanitarian appeals from the United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, a German Embassy press release here Tuesday said.

It noted that while in Germany cautious hope was growing that the curve of COVID-19 infections was gradually flattening, other countries like Pakistan were still facing rising numbers of cases.

"As the virus knows no borders, global solidarity is required which implies working on joint solutions as well as strengthening multilateralism," the press release said, adding the funds would contribute to global relief measures in countries already facing a humanitarian crisis.

Additionally, it said, Germany as part of Team Europe had pledged 525 million euros for the Global Response Initiative to fight COVID-19. Most of Germany's COVID-19-related financial support was realized through multilateral institutions like the World Bank or Asian Development Bank.

However, in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis funds for bilateral projects in Pakistan had been partially reallocated especially in the field of humanitarian aid, the press release added.

"Thus, the German government financially supports humanitarian organizations like Malteser International or the German Red Cross which is closely cooperating with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to provide the Pakistani people with access to emergency food assistance, hygiene knowledge and material as well as preventive health care services, particularly in Sindh," it said.

Moreover, the German Embassy was supporting Pakistani organizations to offer food rations and hygiene kits to vulnerable parts of the Pakistani population as well as education about physical and mental health.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck underlined: "These days the world is united in the face of the necessity to put a halt to the spread of COVID-19. Only in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation will we be able to address this common challenge. Many Pakistani families are hit hard by the loss of loved ones due to the pandemic. My sincere condolences are with all of them. The joint fight against the novel virus and its socio-economic consequences is yet another a new facet of the many-sided trustful cooperation between Germany and Pakistan. Let us try together to overcome economic hardships and bring relief to the vulnerable. With German financial support in the framework of multilateral organizations as well as bilateral support to fight COVID-19 in Pakistan, Germany would like to underline that it stands side by side with the Pakistani people in these trying times."