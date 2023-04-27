Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

The Federal Republic of Germany has opened its Honorary Consulate in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Republic of Germany has opened its Honorary Consulate in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in the local hotel of Quetta.

Consulate General of Germany based in Karachi Dr. Rudiger Lotz was the chief guest Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Coordinators, prominent businesspersons, politicians, media, dignitaries, members of civil society and officials from the government attended the official ceremony.

"It is wonderful that for the first time ever in Balochistan, the office of the Honorary Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany has been opened in Quetta," Consul General of Germany in Karachi Dr. R�diger Lotz while addressing the opening event said.

He said the appointment of the first Honorary Consul in Quetta will further highlight bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and Pakistan.

Dr. Lotz expressed his confidence in Honorary Consul Mir Murad Baluch and thanked him for his continued services to Germany.

He expressed the hope that the opening of the Honorary Consul in Quetta will contribute to expanding the relations between Germany and Pakistan in various areas including trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

It merits mentioning here that Mir Murad Baluch, a renowned businessperson in Quetta, was appointed as the first Honorary Consul in Balochistan in February this year.