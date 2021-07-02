UrduPoint.com
Germany, Pakisran Enjoy Excellent Relations In Academia, Research: Christine Rosenberger

Fri 02nd July 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Germany and Pakisran are enjoying excellent relations in academia and research which could be further strengthened by the students completing their higher studies in German universities.

This was stated by German Embassy, Head of Press and Cultural Section Christine Rosenberger during a meeting with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi and alumni of German universities at New Senate Hall.

She also performed equipment handing-over ceremony at Laboratory of the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, UAF in which equipment worth 20000 Euros donated by Humboldt Foundation Germany was handed over to the Lab management.

She said that this year, Germany and Pakistan celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. She said that young people returning home from higher education in German universities provide a strong network of relations between the both countries. She urged the students to apply in the German universities to get the higher studies that would help further strengthen the academia ties.

She said she is impressed to see many UAF researchers and teachers had a close liaison with German universities and they are alumni form Germany. She said that Germany has an important place in Europe due to its rich culture and research experience, for which Pakistani youth should go to German universities.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi said Germany is in close touch with Pakistani universities and experts through various international platforms. He said that Germany is playing a pivotal role in the European economy. He said that the close bilateral relations would provide an opportunity to learn from each other experiences and address the common issues.

Dr. Irshad Bibi, Principal Investigator In Charge of FTIR Laboratory said that alumni of German universities had established an effective network in their fields and are providing guidance to the youth for admission in German universities.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Javed Akhtar, and Principal Officer Student Affair Dr Aftab Wajid were also present on the stage.

