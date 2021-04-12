UrduPoint.com
Germany Ready To Boost Investment In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

Germany on Monday expressed intent to increase investment in Pakistan's diverse sectors and boost trade relations

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) Germany on Monday expressed intent to increase investment in Pakistan's diverse sectors and boost trade relations.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at a joint press conference in Berlin agreed to strengthen bilateral ties with particular focus on increasing trade and investments.

The German foreign minister termed the visit of FM Qureshi a "good opportunity" for launch of new German initiatives and projects in Pakistan.

FM Heiko Maas expressed satisfaction over the interest of 35 German companies ready to make investment in Pakistan and said the encouraging trend would help "tap into immense potential".

He mentioned a "constructive discussion" held with FM Qureshi on diverse matters and added that 'Germany wanted to build up cooperation with Pakistan".

