Germany stands by Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on has said that the Germany stood by Pakistan in its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Appreciating the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Bernhard told APP that the German Red Cross had helped the Pakistan Red Cross set up a corona awareness helpline and an isolation center in Karachi.

It was heartening that some 775 corona patients had so far recovered at the isolation center being supervised by the German Red Cross, he added.

778/\932