Germany to continue its support in elimination of leprosy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Consul General of Germany Eugen Wollfarth Tuesday assured full support of his country to help Marie Adellaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) in its effort to eliminate leprosy from Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony to mark World Leprosy Day 2020, he said the occasion itself not only symbolizes feeling of togetherness and affection for people inflicted with the disease but also provides an opportunity to renew commitment for the cause.

"All of us have to come closer for a Leprosy free world," he said assuring that German Government will extends its full support to MALC in its leprosy control programme.

The German CG also paid glowing tribute to Dr. Ruth Pfau, the pioneer of Leprosy Control Program, for her selfless efforts towards the cause finally helping the country to get controlled the disease.

"She was a visionary lady whose name will always be remembered because she devoted her entire life for the treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients," said Eugen Wollforth.

Dr. Pfau's team was also highly appreciated for working with same zeal and enthusiasm.

Chief Executive Officer of MALC, Mervyn F. Lobo said committed individuals have to work together as a team to achieve the goal of social inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Mentioning that leprosy has not been eliminated from the country, he said people committed to the cause have to continue with their efforts to eliminate the menace from the country.

"There is need to create public awareness to minimize the burden of this disease," he emphasized.

MALC Director for Training Dr. Ali Murtaza mentioned that approximately 400 new Leprosy cases are registered, annually, from across the country.

Sharing WHO's strategy for 2016 - 2020, he said three targets have been set i.e. zero transmission, zero disability among child cases and zero discrimination.

"We all need to work hard to achieve these targets so that Leprosy can be eradicated," said Dr. Murtaza mentioning that the key to zero disability is early detection and treatment.

"Leprosy can be treated through Multi Drug Therapy within six to 12 months depending on its type," he said.

Director Human Resources & Administration Savio Pereira also shared details of efforts being made for rehabilitation of the affected individuals.

Thee event, among others, was also attended by Bishop of Karachi Joseph Cardinal Coutts besides MALC board of Directors, administrative staff, leprosy patients and representative of different organizations.