Germany To Install 'Buddy Bear' Sculptures At GPO Chowk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Germany to install 'Buddy Bear' sculptures at GPO Chowk

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Consul General (CS) of Germany in Karachi Dr Rudiger Lutz on Thursday said that Germany would install a "Buddy Bear" sculpture at GPO Chowk, here.

While talking to Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Mengal, during his visit to the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) office, the CS of Germany said that Germany would provide all possible support to the Metropolitan Corporation in terms of financial assistance and technical expertise.

"Buddy Bears are painted, life-size fiberglass bear sculptures developed by German businesspeople Klaus and Eva Herlitz, in cooperation with sculptor Roman Strobl." "They have become a landmark of Berlin and are considered unofficial ambassadors of Germany. The outstretched arms of the standing Buddy Bear symbolize friendliness and optimism. The first bears were displayed at an artistic event in Berlin in 2001.

" "The installation of Buddy Bear at GPO Chowk will promote friendship between Quetta and Germany and strengthen the ties between the two countries," Rudiger said.

CG noted, "The buddy bear is an international symbol of friendship and cooperation and its installation at GPO Square will promote friendship between Quetta and Germany and bring the people of both countries closer together." Solid waste management, taxation system and digitization of various industries among other important topics were discussed and the two officials discussed ways to reduce pollution, conserve resources and promote sustainability in Quetta.

Dr Ruediger Lutz discussed ways to improve the tax collection system to ensure that the metropolitan could generate enough revenue to provide essential services to its citizens.

