Germany To Provide Another 1 Million Of Relief Supplies For Flood Victims In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Germany to provide another 1 million of relief supplies for flood victims in Pakistan

The Federal Republic of Germany announced on Friday that it would provide another 1 million as aid to flood victims in Pakistan for urgently needed food, hygiene products & medical supplies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Republic of Germany announced on Friday that it would provide another 1 million as aid to flood victims in Pakistan for urgently needed food, hygiene products & medical supplies.

According to a tweet shared by the German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas, Federal Foreign Office announced that it would provide additional aid to bring relief to the flood victims.

Germany is topping up its funding to the German Red Cross (Deutsches Rotes Kreuz) for helping the flood victims in Pakistan. The tweet added that the floods in Pakistan show the climate crisis, which is threatening lives.

It is essential to mention here that earlier, Germany had pledged its support of 17 million for Pakistan in this challenging time. After adding 1 million, Germany's contribution to flood aid is more than 18 million.

