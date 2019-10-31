German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condolences over the Thursday train fire that killed more than 70 people in the Punjab province

"It is with great sorrow that I learned of the severe train accident in your country that killed many people and left others wounded," the message published by the chancellery read.

Merkel stressed that Germany stood by Pakistan in this tragedy. "Our thoughts go to the victims' families. We wish a speedy full recovery to those injured," she concluded.

The blaze broke out when a gas stove erupted on the train while it was still in motion. Three carriages burned out by the time it stopped. Bodies are being unidentified using DNA samples.