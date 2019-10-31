UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Train Fire In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:46 PM

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Train Fire in Pakistan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condolences over the Thursday train fire that killed more than 70 people in the Punjab province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condolences over the Thursday train fire that killed more than 70 people in the Punjab province.

"It is with great sorrow that I learned of the severe train accident in your country that killed many people and left others wounded," the message published by the chancellery read.

Merkel stressed that Germany stood by Pakistan in this tragedy. "Our thoughts go to the victims' families. We wish a speedy full recovery to those injured," she concluded.

The blaze broke out when a gas stove erupted on the train while it was still in motion. Three carriages burned out by the time it stopped. Bodies are being unidentified using DNA samples.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Imran Khan Fire Prime Minister Punjab German Germany Angela Merkel Gas

Recent Stories

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

1 minute ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

2 minutes ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

2 minutes ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Rejects Split of Kashmir by India

6 minutes ago

Greek Gas Reserves May Suffice for Next 70 Years - ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.