UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Germs Free Multan' To Control Covid 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:50 AM

'Germs free Multan' to control Covid 19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District government came up to implement a plan underlined as 'Germs Free Multan' aimed at controlling spread of novel corona virus here by imposing special task to Waste Management Company (WMC) and Rescue 1122 on Wednesday.

Following this, both departments constituted special disinfection squads to follow the plan on directive of DC Amir Khatak.

Rescue department started sterilization of Abdali mosque's courtyard, ablution center and wash room, while WMC's disinfection unit held purification of Bosan road to implement the plan. Vegetable market, Shah Shamsh and Madni Park and banks were started washing away by chlorine water here.

MDC WMC Nasir Shehzad and Rescue emergency officer Dr Kaleemullah supervised sanitization operation in tehsils Jalapur Pirwala and Shujabad as well. Tehsil Municpal Councilers cam forwarded to succeed the mission started across the district letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company Road Nasir Shujabad Rescue 1122 Market Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 26  deaths as tally of Coronavir ..

9 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate up-gradation project Cantonment G ..

31 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.