'Germs free Multan' to control Covid 19

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :District government came up to implement a plan underlined as 'Germs Free Multan' aimed at controlling spread of novel corona virus here by imposing special task to Waste Management Company (WMC) and Rescue 1122 on Wednesday.

Following this, both departments constituted special disinfection squads to follow the plan on directive of DC Amir Khatak.

Rescue department started sterilization of Abdali mosque's courtyard, ablution center and wash room, while WMC's disinfection unit held purification of Bosan road to implement the plan. Vegetable market, Shah Shamsh and Madni Park and banks were started washing away by chlorine water here.

MDC WMC Nasir Shehzad and Rescue emergency officer Dr Kaleemullah supervised sanitization operation in tehsils Jalapur Pirwala and Shujabad as well. Tehsil Municpal Councilers cam forwarded to succeed the mission started across the district letter and spirit.