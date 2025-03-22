- Home
Gestational Diabetes, High Blood Pressure Pose Serious Risks To Mother And Child: Senior Gynecologist
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) High blood pressure and diabetes during pregnancy not only pose serious risks to the health of expectant mothers but also endanger the well-being of their babies, increasing the chances of miscarriage and other severe complications.
If blood glucose levels exceed the required limit, issues such as high blood pressure, protein secretion in the urine, and body swelling can arise, further exacerbating pregnancy risks.
Renowned gynecologist and Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, highlighted these concerns during a special lecture on “Problems Caused by Gestational Diabetes in Women and Preventive Measures” on Saturday. The lecture was attended by a large number of gynecologists and medical students.
Prof. Al-Fareed emphasized the importance of regular medical check-ups and timely diagnostic tests during pregnancy to detect complications early and ensure proper treatment. He stated, “If the mother and child remain healthy throughout the pregnancy, the chances of delivering a normal and healthy baby increase significantly. However, if a child is born with disabilities or medical conditions due to negligence during pregnancy, it not only affects the family but also becomes a societal concern.”
The professor warned that gestational diabetes can hinder fetal growth, resulting in either an extremely low birth weight or excessive weight gain, which can lead to life-threatening complications for both the mother and child. In such cases, doctors are often forced to perform emergency C-sections to protect both lives.
Additionally, he noted that diabetes during pregnancy could lead to high blood pressure, affecting the baby’s organs and increasing the risk of congenital heart diseases. Some women already suffering from Type 2 diabetes before pregnancy should consult their doctors while planning for a child to prevent the condition from worsening.
Prof. Al-Fareed pointed out that many women temporarily develop Type 2 diabetes during pregnancy, which typically resolves after childbirth. However, if proper precautions are not taken, both the mother and baby can face severe complications, including abnormal fetal growth and developmental issues.
He further explained that in some cases, diabetes-related complications cause excessive weight gain in the fetus, increasing the risk of C-section deliveries and severe health hazards for the mother. “Due to a lack of awareness regarding health principles, the risks for both mother and child increase significantly, sometimes leading to permanent disabilities,” he added.
The Principal of LGH and PGMI urged health professionals to take an active role in spreading awareness about gestational diabetes and related complications. He stressed that creating awareness among women and society is crucial to ensuring a healthier future generation.
“Healthcare professionals must come forward and educate the masses to build a healthier society. Preventive measures and timely intervention can save countless lives,” Prof. Al-Fareed concluded.
