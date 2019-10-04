Get arms licenses computerized up to Dec.12,2019; Deputy commissioner

(@imziishan)

The deputy commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, has advised all people possessing arms to get their arms' licenses computerized well before December 12, 2019

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The deputy commissioner Tharparkar , Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, has advised all people possessing arms to get their arms' licenses computerized well before December 12, 2019

A handout issued on Friday said that Sindh Home Department had notified December 12 as deadline for computerization of arms licenses throughout the province.

The DC said that the persons who had manual arms license must apply for computerized license within stipulated time to avoid legal action.