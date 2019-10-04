UrduPoint.com
Get Arms Licenses Computerized Up To Dec.12,2019; Deputy Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

The deputy commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, has advised all people possessing arms to get their arms' licenses computerized well before December 12, 2019

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The deputy commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, has advised all people possessing arms to get their arms' licenses computerized well before December 12, 2019.

A handout issued on Friday said that Sindh Home Department had notified December 12 as deadline for computerization of arms licenses throughout the province.

The DC said that the persons who had manual arms license must apply for computerized license within stipulated time to avoid legal action.

