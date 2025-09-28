Get helmet & licence plate by Oct 1 or pay the price, ITP issues final warning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has warned motorcyclists to wear helmets, affix proper number plates, by October 1, 2025, or face strict action.

An official told APP on Sunday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun directed all motorcyclists to comply with safety measures, failing which their motorcycles would be impounded and cases registered.

CTO Hamzah said that after October 1, those involved in violations such as one-wheeling, lane indiscipline, or riding without silencers would face a strict crackdown. He said riders who endanger their own lives and the lives of others will not be spared.

He said this year, the majority of traffic accident fatalities were linked to motorcyclists’ violations. “This is why helmets, number plates, and traffic discipline are now being strictly enforced,” he remarked.

He added that Islamabad Traffic Police is already carrying out tough action against wrong-way driving and similar violations. In the same way, all motorcyclists must obtain their valid licences or learner permits by October 7 to avoid penalties.

CTO Hamzah appealed to motorcyclists to adopt safe practices, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with the police to ensure road safety for all./APP-rzr-mkz