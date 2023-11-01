Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with My Emirates Pass

Enjoy some winter sun and use your Emirates boarding pass for five months of exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Emirates has today announced the return of its popular My Emirates Winter Pass. Starting from 1st November 2023 to 31st March 2024, My Emirates Winter Pass enables customers to use their boarding pass to enjoy exclusive discounts at restaurants, luxury spas, big-name stores, private pools and beaches and more across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock incredible offers to some of the biggest family attractions for less including At The Top Burj Khalifa, Aquaventure waterparks at Atlantis The Palm, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubia Parks & Resorts, City Sightseeing and much more.

If you checked in online and downloaded your mobile boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet, remember to screenshot it to present at participating venues as it will disappear from your apps once you’ve landed.

To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/my-emirates-pass/

Take advantage of some winter sun in Dubai

With glorious weather and hundreds of incredible offers this season, it’s the best time to be in Dubai. Whether it’s catching up on major sporting events like the upcoming DP World Tour Championship this November, to the world-renowned Dubai Shopping Festival in December, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this winter season. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to top rated hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Dubai Shopping Festival

Visit during the Dubai Shopping Festival to enjoy even more offers and discounts. From 8th December 2023 to 14th January 2024, Dubai’s shopping and family entertainment extravaganza is back.

Make the most of your Emirates baggage allowance to bring home designer deals. While you’re there, use your Emirates boarding pass to enjoy exclusive offers at restaurants, spas, pools, family attractions and more.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

Dubai offers an abundance of choice for anyone looking to experience some winter sun. Ranging from serene moments of relaxation by the pool to delightful family experiences at indoor theme parks and water parks, whatever your preference, there’s always something to do in Dubai.

Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Members of Emirates' award-winning loyalty program, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE during their stay, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards/.

Emirates offers flights to more than 130 destinations around the world, across six continents and currently operates 57 flights per week from the Pakistan to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates call centre and retail offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.