Get Ready For More Arrests Of Govt Ministers: Journalist  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

Get ready for more arrests of govt ministers: Journalist  

There will be arrests all day now with a gap of mere four hours.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Renowned journalist Dr Shahid Masood has hinted towards further arrests of government ministers.

Dr Shahid Masood said that we should be ready for more breaking news regarding the arrests. There will be arrests all day now with a gap of mere four hours.

However, he said, these arrests will divert the attention from real issues like of economy.

Earlier, the NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan in a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts.

According to a statement issued by NAB, Sibtain Khan was taken into custody during an inquiry.

NAB said that Sibtain Khan had been involved in the illegal award of a multi-billion rupee contract for 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot to a company of his choice called Earth Resource Pvt Ltd while he was the Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals in July, 2007.

The NAB statement read that the contract, which deviated from existing laws, was awarded to ERPL through connivance with other suspects. The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining.

More arrests from government circles are also expected.

