Get Ready Pakistan; SA Coming First Time In 14 Years For Two Tests, Three T 20s: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:38 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that get ready Pakistan as South Africa (SA) is coming for the first time in 14 years for two Tests and three T 20s

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that get ready Pakistan as South Africa (SA) is coming for the first time in 14 years for two Tests and three T 20s.

In a tweet, he said that matches would be played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

South Africa will become 4th team to tour Pakistan in last 15 months after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and again Zimbabwe.

"Holding the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) home has opened doors for full scale international cricket in Pakistan" he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

