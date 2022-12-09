Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Emirates is ensuring passengers get the festive feels for the whole month of December, with magical moments sprinkled upon journeys from start to finish

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022) It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Emirates is ensuring passengers get the festive feels for the whole month of December, with magical moments sprinkled upon journeys from start to finish.

Wishing all passengers a very Merry Christmas around the world, Emirates will have festivities and celebrations at check-in desks, across international lounges, and onboard - ensuring the 1.4 million passengers booked to travel this December are immersed in the merry mood.

Season’s greetings at Emirates Lounges

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Emirates Lounges in Dubai, where passengers jetting off to greet family and friends for the holiday season can pause to indulge in some festive fare before boarding. Business Class lounges will be serving warm and crumbly mince pies dashed with cream, traditional Stollen cake, soaked and spiced lady fingers with a Christmas dulce-whipped ganache, roasted chestnut and biscuit cake with a pop of lime and lemon sable. First Class Lounges will also have the flavoursome winter favourites - gingerbread profiteroles, dark chocolate salted caramel tarts and cinnamon baba au orange. Those dreaming of a white Christmas can enjoy some gingerbread ice cream and Perrier’s winter white cosmo – festively flavoured water. For those who seek a warm and cosy feeling, savour the aromatic flavours of a cinnamon cortado, toffee nut oat latte, gingerbread mocha, or relax with a special festive tea brew by Dilmah- Charming magic or Christmas Holly Jolly. Around the globe, Emirates Lounges will be offering festive treats too, with local favourites taking centre stage.

A December to remember onboard Emirates

For the entire month of December, 'tis the season to be jolly onboard Emirates with festive meals and snacks in all cabins on select routes, with green and red Christmas lights aglow. First and Business Class passengers can indulge in all the classic Christmas dishes, from lemon and herb marinated king prawns with fennel salad and marie rose sauce, to cured salmon gravadlax with mustard crème fraiche to start, also enjoyed in Premium Economy Class. A full festive main course with all the trimmings will be available in all three classes– roasted turkey with cranberry compote, chestnut stuffing, pumpkin with honey and thyme, potato wedges and crunchy brussels sprouts peppered with turkey bacon. Desserts include a variety of delectable dishes - Christmas pudding with a generous dollop of crème anglaise, festive ginger cake smothered in dark chocolate ganache, or a vibrant redcurrant chocolate mousse cake in the shape of Santa. Economy Class passengers will also have a moreish Christmas meal featuring roasted turkey with chestnut roulade, pommes Parisienne, a medley of parsnip, carrots, and green peas, followed by a sumptuous gingerbread cake doused with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sauce.

In the onboard A380 lounge amidst festive florals, passengers departing Dubai can relax with some fragrantly spiced mulled wine, mince pies, panettone, gingerbread ice cream, and Christmas themed pastries.

From the 24-26 December, Emirates cabin crew will be offering mini gifts of cinnamon cream profiteroles, chocolate truffles and gingerbread Christmas trees and snowmen, to all passengers onboard.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with ice

Bringing tidings of comfort and joy, Emirates multi award-winning inflight entertainment system ice features all the sounds of the season from the contemporary Christmas hits of Michael Bublé and Sia, to the nostalgic classics of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

Kids and adults alike can get the holly jolly vibes watching new Christmas movies like Silent Night starring Keira Knightley and 8-Bit Christmas starring Neil Patrick Harris, as well as the old favourites Love Actually (2003), Last Christmas (2019), The Holiday (2006), Elf (2003), The Polar Express (2004) and even Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer from 1964. Nothing says Christmas like a festive TV special, and passengers have all the familiar favourites at their fingertips including Friends: The Christmas Episodes, Gavin & Stacey: A Special Christmas, Big Bang Theory: The Christmas Episodes and The Great British Bake-Off: Christmas Special.

Kids make the magic of Christmas

At Emirates, every child is on the Nice List, and will be gifted with an Emirates giveaway onboard suitable for their age group, as well as the opportunity to make magical memories with family as Emirates cabin crew take polaroids and share them in a festive-themed keepsake frame. For some sugar and spice, and all things nice, kids can also cuddle up with a Christmas movie, a soft Emirates blanket and pillow, and a creamy hot chocolate with marshmallows served directly to their seat – in all cabin classes.

The Season of Giving with EmiratesRED and Emirates Airline Foundation

Treat the ones you love to a gift from Dubai Duty Free EmiratesRED on-board retail magazine including exclusive jewellery, perfumes, and cult-favourite cosmetics on your next flight. The EmiratesRED.com pre-order service is also available on most flights, where passengers can shop from 21 days up to 40 hours before their flight, browse a wide range of exclusive products – some of which are not available onboard. Passengers need to provide their flight details during checkout, and the orders are delivered by cabin crew directly to the passenger’s seat inflight for that unforgettable gifting experience.

Get the yuletide yays’ and gift some last minute décor, don a festive outfit, or grab a Christmas keepsake with Emirates Official Store, where the 2022 Christmas collection features exclusive Emirates branded Christmas baubles and decorations, mugs, stockings, Christmas jumpers, Babygro’s and matching couples pyjamas. Passengers can also use Skywards Miles to make purchases at the online store.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and give back with Emirates Airline Foundation, an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children -with a simple donation onboard, or from home. Passengers can donate in any currency on any flight by using the envelope in the seat pocket, or via credit card, cheque, or bank transfer. The foundation also accepts Skywards Miles in lieu of money, and 95% of donations go directly to assisting children living in extreme poverty, and making a significant impact to their wellbeing, in the areas of food, health, housing, and education.