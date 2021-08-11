UrduPoint.com

Getting Relief For MNS In Court Cases, Objective Behind Revival Of PDM's Dead Horse: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

Getting relief for MNS in court cases, objective behind revival of PDM's dead horse: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the objective behind revival of the dead horse of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was to get relief for Muhammed Nawaz Sharif (MNS) in court cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the objective behind revival of the dead horse of the Pakistan Democratic Movement was to get relief for Muhammed Nawaz Sharif (MNS) in court cases.

On the one hand, Nawaz Sharif's visa was not being extended in the UK, on the other hand, the PDM was once again trying to revive its dead horse which needed an explanation, Chaudhry Fawad said in a statement in response to PDM leaders press conference.

The minister said it was hoped that Shahbaz Sharif would also keep the repatriation of his brother Nawaz Sharif on the agenda of the PDM, which he had guaranteed in the courts.

He said that PDM had become a group of rejected leaders and Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif should work together to make a victims league.

When the PDM first started its protest rallies, it got split, then when it came out to demand, the resignation of the government, the ANP and the PPP resigned from the PDM, Chaudhry Fawad reminded.

Taking a dig on the opposition alliance he said the PDM movement would end in the form of resignations of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others.

Fawad said that useless meetings of the opposition parties had no impact and the commitment of the people of Pakistan with Prime minister Imran Khan was getting stronger and deeper because they wanted to see him successful.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had changed the course of the country's economy as a result of continuous hard work, perseverance and brilliant strategy.

Giving relief to the common man was his first priority, the coming months and years would be for the development and prosperity of the country, the minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Protest Awami National Party Split Man Alliance United Kingdom Visa From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Belgian Asylum Minister Rejects Calls to Stop Depo ..

Belgian Asylum Minister Rejects Calls to Stop Deporting Afghans

few seconds
 WAPDA Chairman calls on Chinese Ambassador

WAPDA Chairman calls on Chinese Ambassador

2 seconds ago
 PWP Chairperson announces merger with PTI

PWP Chairperson announces merger with PTI

4 seconds ago
 NMU VC visits A&E ward

NMU VC visits A&E ward

4 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh reject allegations by Afghan govt

Ulema, Mashaykh reject allegations by Afghan govt

4 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned About New US Prac ..

UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned About New US Practice to Expel Asylum Seekers t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.