UrduPoint.com

Getting Rid Of Corruption To Help Eliminate Poverty: Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Getting rid of corruption to help eliminate poverty: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that getting rid of corruption and illicit financial flows can help eliminate poverty.

In series of tweets, he said that "As per FACTI, annually $1 trillion from developing countries land into tax havens, or into properties & richer countries,".

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into politics to fight injustice, corruption & money laundering.

He said "according to Media reports, after Panama Papers, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is going to release Pandora papers today,".

Faisal Javed said that money laundering from poor countries to the rich is the reason behind huge inequality in the world.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised this issue at different global forums including the United Nations.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Poor Panama Money Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify U ..

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..

3 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

32 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.