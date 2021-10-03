Getting rid of corruption to help eliminate poverty: Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that getting rid of corruption and illicit financial flows can help eliminate poverty.

In series of tweets, he said that "As per FACTI, annually $1 trillion from developing countries land into tax havens, or into properties & richer countries,".

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into politics to fight injustice, corruption & money laundering.

He said "according to Media reports, after Panama Papers, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is going to release Pandora papers today,".

Faisal Javed said that money laundering from poor countries to the rich is the reason behind huge inequality in the world.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised this issue at different global forums including the United Nations.