Getting Rid Of Narcotics Need Of Hour: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), Kohat, Ziaullah Bangash on Friday said the use of narcotics causes mental and psychological ailments in its users and getting rid of such ill habits was the need of the hour.

He was addressing an anti-narcotics seminar at District Council Hall, KDA here wherein DC Kohat, Furqan Ashraf, DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, medical and psychological experts, Ulema and a large number of students were present.

Ziaullah Bangash said we should take guidance from the teachings of our religion to abandon the curse of narcotics to lead a healthy and happy life.

Without the elimination of narcotics, he said the dream of establishing a peaceful and healthy society would not be materialized.

To achieve the target of a narcotics free society, he said all we need to do is to work together and help the law enforcement agencies in eliminating this nuisance from our land. He also appreciated those who arranged the seminar and said such efforts were necessary to cope with the increasing trend of narcotics.

