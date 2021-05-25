GetWellSoon becomes top trend as Shafqat Mahmood contracts Covid-19 symptoms

(@fidahassanain)

People and especially the students are making interesting comments, wishing the minister speedy recovery and good health.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has contracted Covid-19, saying that he was feeling fine mild-symptoms.

The Minister made this announcement on his Twitter account.

He said he would get well soon.

Surprisingly, within no-time, #Get Well Soon has become top trend as the announcement by the minister popped up on Twitter.

The students are making interesting comments as some people are putting the funny questions “Will it be mean if i say, students ki baddua lag gayi hai? Get well soon Mr Minister?,”.

Many others are saying the students should be now relaxed as the exams could also be cancelled.

Another Twitterati says what will happen to the students as no vaccine was administered to them.

However, serious messages are also pouring in on his wall, wishing the minister speedy recovery and good health.