GEW aims to facilitate access to capital and the resources to grow: Saqib Rafiq

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has said that “Entrepreneurship week serves as an opportunity to collaborate and engage with organisations and individuals across the world to celebrate and spotlight entrepreneurs, expose people to the path of entrepreneurship, help them get started and facilitate access to capital and the resources to grow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has said that “Entrepreneurship week serves as an opportunity to collaborate and engage with organisations and individuals across the world to celebrate and spotlight entrepreneurs, expose people to the path of entrepreneurship, help them get started and facilitate access to capital and the resources to grow”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Metropolitan and Global Entrepreneurship Week at a local College, Saqib Rafiq said that GEW helps students to focus themselves on job creators instead of job seekers.

“GEW helps us to improve networking and create opportunities to share ideas and experiences,” he added.

To promote entrepreneurship there was a need to strengthen industry-academia connections, he said and added that the role of the young generation will be important to improve the future of Pakistan.

He said that there was also a need to appreciate the youth and their ideas involved in creating a modern world based on innovation, ease and progress in every sphere of life.

Saqib Rafiq said, "It’s a great opportunity for youth to participate in interactive sessions and training workshops to learn about success stories, and innovative ideas and enhance their knowledge about entrepreneurship."

He said the RCCI had taken the initiative to be a part of Global Entrepreneurship Week as a step to facilitate youth, develop a stronger private sector, assist the innovators and support the idea of entrepreneurship as a career opportunity.