GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has urged the youth to focus themselves on job creators instead of job seekers.

Addressing a session of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Saqib Rafiq said that Entrepreneurship Week serves as an opportunity to collaborate and engage with organizations and individuals to celebrate and spotlight entrepreneurs, expose people to the path of entrepreneurship, help them get started and facilitate access to capital and the resources to grow.

He said that RCCI had been celebrating the global entrepreneurship week every year, and strongly believes that GEW was a step to facilitate youth, develop a stronger private sector, assist the innovators and support the idea of entrepreneurship as a career opportunity.

Saqib emphasized the universities to update the curriculum and provide such opportunities so that students could polish their skills and knowledge about entrepreneurship.

He also shared the success and inspiration stories of renowned entrepreneurs from Pakistan including women who excel themselves and helped in branding the true and positive image of the country across the globe.