GGC recommends implementation of Police Order 2002

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Good Governance Committee (GGC) in its meeting recommended complete implementation of Police Order 2002 for further improving law & order situation and police performance.

The meeting was held with Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid in the chair at the Chief Minister's office on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Yasir Humayun, Members Punjab Assembly Ayesha Nawaz Ch and Asim Mahmood and others officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also decided to project government initiatives in an effective manner through print, electronic and social media.

The participants of the meeting gave their recommendations and it was decided that the recommendations would be presented to the Chief Minister Punjab and provincial information minister.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid directed to present the report of sub-committees ofrevenue and price control in the next meeting of the Good Governance Committee.