UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GGC Recommends Implementation Of Police Order 2002

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

GGC recommends implementation of Police Order 2002

The Good Governance Committee (GGC) in its meeting recommended complete implementation of Police Order 2002 for further improving law & order situation and police performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Good Governance Committee (GGC) in its meeting recommended complete implementation of Police Order 2002 for further improving law & order situation and police performance.

The meeting was held with Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid in the chair at the Chief Minister's office on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Yasir Humayun, Members Punjab Assembly Ayesha Nawaz Ch and Asim Mahmood and others officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also decided to project government initiatives in an effective manner through print, electronic and social media.

The participants of the meeting gave their recommendations and it was decided that the recommendations would be presented to the Chief Minister Punjab and provincial information minister.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid directed to present the report of sub-committees ofrevenue and price control in the next meeting of the Good Governance Committee.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Social Media Price Government Punjab Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

31 minutes ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

31 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS scientists, Indonesian delegation discuss COV ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.