(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Provincial Minister of Punjab for Literacy and informal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said that the Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi administration, teachers and students deserve great appreciation for successfully conducting a week of cocurricular and extra- curricular activities that paraded the latent talents of the youth of the nation and in so doing the College also displayed a rare yet necessary contrast of gender equality and women empowerment.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the GGCAR sports Week, the Minister recalled his memories at the College.

He said, "I spent four years here and have witnessed many changes. The teachers deserve acclaim for preserving and improving the great institution of the Rawalpindi Division. It brings immense prestige and honor for me as an alumnus to attend the ceremony as guest at my alma mater." He added that it was the era of the youth and this college did and still does contribute a huge number of alumni to various sectors of social strata. He stressed that all such alumni should be invited at the College for motivating the students. Mr Rashid Hafeez pledged his availability for his Institution when required.

Principal GGCAR Professor Dr Abdul Kabir Mohsin said, "I am grateful to the Minister for his commitment to the institution and extended his gratitude for gracing the ceremony as chief guest".

The Principal and senior faculty presented a souvenir to the Minister where the latter also distributed winning prizes among the victorious athletes.

The College was divided into five houses keeping in view the cultural, heritage and geographical regions of the province namely Potohar, Rawal, Margalla, Punjab, and Kohsar.

The Margalla House was declared the best House on achieving maximum positions and Nousherwan, a student belonging to the same House was declared "The Best Athlete" of the event.

Spring was in the air, everything was returning to life as GGCAR stirred from of its long intellectual slumber triggered by COVID-19 and a general inertia. It was the 14th of March when the Principal Dr Abdul Kabir Mohsin announced the start of week of cocurricular and extra-curricular activities.

Two days of debates, speeches, essay writing, creative writing, and calligraphy competitions brought to the fore the enormous talent of the College's boys and girls. It was serious competition and the students of the five houses: Potohar, Rawal, Margalla, Punjab, and Kohsar contested tooth and nail to establish their intellectual, cerebral and artistic supremacy.

After two days the serious task of cocurricular activities got done the scene shifted beyond the walled confines of the Halls and moved to the ground.

There was cheering, shouting, waving and light hearted banter. Colours, clapping, and the usual razzmatazz was everywhere. The boys ran, jumped and threw as their life depended on it. So much energy prevailed. It was contagious energy. Frozen muscles thawed; creaking joints mended aching bones rejuvenated as the professors joined the fray. Every house had its slogans which they chanted till their throats went hoarse.

The competition grew fiercer as the days wore on, how they pulled, and ran and threw!!! With such an exuberant crop of youth one wonders why we are and where we are.

Friday was the day all for the girl students who comprise almost 50% of the enrolled students of the College. strength to ensure women empowerment. It was an off-day for boys, only the girls came, suddenly the bellowing of the boys turned into 'mellow' screaming of the girls, badminton, table tennis, tug of war, athletics and cricket were the games. For once the girls could peel of their veils and 'abayas', shrug away their chaperones and fearlessly compete. They brought their own brand of competition.

The final was the culmination of the events. A few finals and it was time for the students to collect the rewards. More applause, more chanting and shouting, more color and more words of encouragement. Professors of erstwhile years, confined to bed by sickness and virus returned to the College; how they watched and reminisced as the students exhibited their strength, stamina and skills… And amidst all this euphoria and ecstasy the Principal of the College declared the Events closed.