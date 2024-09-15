GGHSS Havelian sets historic milestone in board inter exam

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Havelian on Sunday achieved a historic milestone in the Abbottabad Board Inter examinations, with a remarkable 90% success rate and the top position in the Arts Group.

According to details, for decades, this esteemed institution has been a beacon of knowledge for the students of Tehsil Havelian, producing graduates who have excelled as doctors, engineers, teachers, and professionals in various national and international organizations.

This year, the school’s students delivered exceptional results in the Matriculation exams. Continuing its tradition of excellence, the school, under the visionary leadership of the principal and vice-principal, and the dedication of the faculty, secured a 90% pass rate in the Abbottabad Board.

Notably, student Areesha Arshad achieved the highest position in the Arts Group by scoring 1055 marks, securing first place across the board.

Valija Zulfiqar followed closely with 1013 marks, while Tayba Urooj earned 979 marks, both securing A1 grades. In total, 45 students from the institution earned A grades, a clear reflection of the relentless efforts of the teachers and administration.

The school continues to shine as a leading educational institution, setting new standards of excellence and making its mark in the region.