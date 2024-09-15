Open Menu

GGHSS Havelian Sets Historic Milestone In Board Inter Exam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 09:10 PM

GGHSS Havelian sets historic milestone in board inter exam

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Havelian on Sunday achieved a historic milestone in the Abbottabad Board Inter examinations, with a remarkable 90% success rate and the top position in the Arts Group.

According to details, for decades, this esteemed institution has been a beacon of knowledge for the students of Tehsil Havelian, producing graduates who have excelled as doctors, engineers, teachers, and professionals in various national and international organizations.

This year, the school’s students delivered exceptional results in the Matriculation exams. Continuing its tradition of excellence, the school, under the visionary leadership of the principal and vice-principal, and the dedication of the faculty, secured a 90% pass rate in the Abbottabad Board.

Notably, student Areesha Arshad achieved the highest position in the Arts Group by scoring 1055 marks, securing first place across the board.

Valija Zulfiqar followed closely with 1013 marks, while Tayba Urooj earned 979 marks, both securing A1 grades. In total, 45 students from the institution earned A grades, a clear reflection of the relentless efforts of the teachers and administration.

The school continues to shine as a leading educational institution, setting new standards of excellence and making its mark in the region.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Student Havelian Sunday From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan