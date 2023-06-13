UrduPoint.com

GH Ghazi Assumes Charge As SD Radio Peshawar FM 92.2

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

GH Ghazi assumes charge as SD Radio Peshawar FM 92.2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department's Senior Public Relations Officer Ghulam Hussain Ghazi has assumed the charge of Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar.

His new appointment was notified recently. He has previously served as the Regional Director of Information and in charge Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 in Swat, apart from being the Public Relations Officer of several Governors, Chief Ministers and Senior Ministers.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi visited various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and reviewed the programs.

The Radio producers and senior staff apprised him of the radio's performance.

On the occasion, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi reiterated his commitment to further improve the performance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and make it truly an infotainment center in accordance with the policies and priorities of the provincial government. He clarified that providing useful information to the audience through radio, upholding the national cohesion and image building of the provincial government is his mission.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Ghazi From Government

Recent Stories

e&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadersh ..

E&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in partnership ..

7 minutes ago

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

7 minutes ago
 Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Se ..

Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Seoul

7 minutes ago
 PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 s ..

PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 season

8 minutes ago
 Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

22 minutes ago
 NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.