GH Ghazi assumes charge as SD Radio Peshawar FM 92.2

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department's Senior Public Relations Officer Ghulam Hussain Ghazi has assumed the charge of Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar.

His new appointment was notified recently. He has previously served as the Regional Director of Information and in charge Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 in Swat, apart from being the Public Relations Officer of several Governors, Chief Ministers and Senior Ministers.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi visited various sections of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and reviewed the programs.

The Radio producers and senior staff apprised him of the radio's performance.

On the occasion, Ghulam Hussain Ghazi reiterated his commitment to further improve the performance of Pakhtunkhwa Radio and make it truly an infotainment center in accordance with the policies and priorities of the provincial government. He clarified that providing useful information to the audience through radio, upholding the national cohesion and image building of the provincial government is his mission.