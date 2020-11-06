GHA calls off strike after successful negotiation with ATI management

After successful negotiation between Grand Health Alliance (GHA) and Ayub Teaching Institute (ATI), management doctors called off the strike and assumed the duty from Friday

A couple of weeks ago on the call of GHA doctors of ATH boycotting the Outpatient departments (TH) and operation theaters for the acceptance of their demand for the restoration of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor Faredoon Khan.

The move came after the hospital administration agreed resolve the issues of protesting doctors and other medical professionals regarding the acceptance of their demands.

After assurance from the ATI administration GHA has decided to end the strike and resumed their duties.

Two weeks earlier, on the call of GHA doctors, paramedic staff and other employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Tuesday started a protest against the termination of services of doctor and security supervisor.

Other bodies of paramedical staff including Nursing staff, clerical staff, Class IV staff have also joined GHA for the acceptance of their demands from the provincial government.

The striking employees have demanded to restore the services of Dr.

Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan, they have also demanded to immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

Earlier, on 12 October BoG Ayub Medical Teaching Institutions (AMTI) Abbottabad sacked two employees of the hospital, on 18th October 2019 a mob led by Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan Security In-charge Ayub Medical College attacked the dean of medical college and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AMTI.

Hospital administration registered an FIR against both and also started a departmental inquiry according to the rules and suspended both Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan on the findings of the report, hospital also served show-cause notices to them on negligence in duty.

Later Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan have filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench and challenged the AMTI administration inquiry report, initially, the court stopped the hospital for further proceedings and later while giving the verdict said that it is an internal matter of AMTI and directed them to resolve the issue according to their code of conduct.