GHA calls off strike in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :On the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Grand Health Alliance has announced to call off their strike from OPD, Indoor and operation theatres.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday night at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the office bearers including its Chairman Dr. Salman Haseeb and others said that following the court orders, the GHA had decided to call off strike completely in all hospitals across the province.

The office bearers welcomed the committee formed by the court to discuss the MTI Act with all stakeholders.

Thousands of patients were in distress due to around one month prolonged strike by the doctors. Around 40,000 patients had been suffering from this strike at only OPDs in city hospitals besides indoor and operation theatres.

Now after the announcement of end of strike by the GHA, the patients in different hospitals expressed pleasure and termed it a sigh of relief for the indigent patients.