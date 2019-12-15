GHA Chairman contradicts rumors of strike at PIC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Dr Haseeb Salman has said that no strike call was given by the Alliance and doctors are performing duty at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that there was no reality in rumors that doctors observe strike at the OPD and indoor departments at the PIC, following an incident there.

However, he said that a token protest was organized to raise the issue of security of doctors and other staff of the Hospital. He urged the high-ups to take action against the miscreants, who attacked the hospital and staff.

mnb-xl/rsd