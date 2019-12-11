GHA demands security bill to ensure safety of doctors, other staff

Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Wednesday demanded the Punjab government to draft security bill to ensure security of the doctors and other staff of the hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Wednesday demanded the Punjab government to draft security bill to ensure security of the doctors and other staff of the hospitals.

This demand was made by the GHA office bearers including its Chairman Dr. Salman Haseeb during a press conference following an alleged attack by lawyers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Wednesday.

They said that doctors would not go on strike in the larger interest of the patients.

However, they decided to observe black day and do work with wearing black ribbon on arms to protest the incident.

They demanded the government to take action against the violent lawyers under anti-terrorism act.

They said that licenses of the violent lawyers should also be cancelled to make them example for others.

They condemned the attack of the lawyers at PIC where many doctors including lady doctors were tortured.

They said that due to lawyers assault, many patients had to leave the hospital to save themselves.

They said the GHA, after monitoring the situation, would decide further line of action soon.