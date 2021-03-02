UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GHA Hint To Stage Sit-in For Acceptance Of Their Demands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

GHA hint to stage sit-in for acceptance of their demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) on Tuesday announced to demonstrate sit-in from next week outside Karachi Press Club against non-acceptance of their demands by Sindh Government.

Talking to media a representative of Grand Health Alliance and Vice President Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr. Waris Jakhrani said they scheduled a protest in February but called it off when the secretary health Sindh assured them to address their grievances within 10 days.

However he said, today was the 20th day and nothing was done by secretary health or the department.

"In past, we also tried repeatedly to raise our grievances with health department officials including health secretary, but nothing has been done in this regards", he said.

Elaborating sit-in plan, he said at first stage, they would hold sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club and ultimately, would move to Chief House on Fourth Day, if their demands were not accepted by Sindh government.

This protest would be peaceful and would be continued till acceptance of their demands, Vice President YDA said.

Demands of GDA Sindh included immediate releases of arrears along with stipend to House Officers (HOs) and Postgraduates (PGs) and Risk Allowances, Jakhrani said adding that the hostel facility should also be provided to all PGs, House Officers and doctors of Sindh province.

Increment in SNE's (Sanctioned New Employees) of dental surgeons' seats should be made and in addition, Specialist care dental surgeons should be recruited, he said demanding the regularization of COVID health works and regularization of Trauma and PPHI Staff.

Apart from this, SNE approval for unpaid medical officers should also be made. Uniform deputation policy and nursing recruitment rules should be made immediately, he said adding that Shuda package should be announced for the families of deceased.

Moreover, Health insurance policy program should be finalized and twelve paramedics of Chandka Medical College Larkana should be reinstated, he said.

