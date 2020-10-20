GHA kicks off strike for acceptance of their demands

On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) doctors, paramedic staff and other employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) started a protest on Tuesday against the termination of services of doctor and security supervisor

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) doctors, paramedic staff and other employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) started a protest on Tuesday against the termination of services of doctor and security supervisor.

Other bodies of paramedical staff including Nursing staff, clerical staff, Class IV staff have also joined GHA for the acceptance of their demands from the provincial government.

Protesters demanded to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan and immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

The protestors told to media that BoG is humiliating the employees of ATH and despite clear orders from Chief Minister KPK they have sacked two senior employees of the college.

Earlier, on 12th October BoG Ayub Medical Teaching Institutions (AMTI) Abbottabad sacked two employees of the hospital, on 18th October 2019 a mob led by Dr.

Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan Security In-charge Ayub Medical College attacked the dean of medical college and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AMTI.

Hospital administration registered an FIR against both while initiating a departmental inquiry suspending both Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan on the findings of the report, hospital also served show-cause notices to them on negligence in duty.

Later Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench and challenged the AMTI administration inquiry report.

The court stopped the hospital from further proceeding while giving giving a direction that it is an internal matter of AMTI.