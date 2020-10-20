UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GHA Kicks Off Strike For Acceptance Of Their Demands

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:47 PM

GHA kicks off strike for acceptance of their demands

On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) doctors, paramedic staff and other employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) started a protest on Tuesday against the termination of services of doctor and security supervisor

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) doctors, paramedic staff and other employees of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) started a protest on Tuesday against the termination of services of doctor and security supervisor.

Other bodies of paramedical staff including Nursing staff, clerical staff, Class IV staff have also joined GHA for the acceptance of their demands from the provincial government.

Protesters demanded to restore the services of Dr. Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Fareedon Khan and immediately remove the chairman board of Governors (BoG) ATH.

The protestors told to media that BoG is humiliating the employees of ATH and despite clear orders from Chief Minister KPK they have sacked two senior employees of the college.

Earlier, on 12th October BoG Ayub Medical Teaching Institutions (AMTI) Abbottabad sacked two employees of the hospital, on 18th October 2019 a mob led by Dr.

Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan Security In-charge Ayub Medical College attacked the dean of medical college and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AMTI.

Hospital administration registered an FIR against both while initiating a departmental inquiry suspending both Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan on the findings of the report, hospital also served show-cause notices to them on negligence in duty.

Later Dr. Khayal Afridi and Fareedon Khan filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench and challenged the AMTI administration inquiry report.

The court stopped the hospital from further proceeding while giving giving a direction that it is an internal matter of AMTI.

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Doctor Alliance October FIR 2019 Afridi Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

4 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

1 hour ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Encroachments around FDA flats removed

2 minutes ago

US Justice Dept Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Go ..

2 minutes ago

Inauguration ceremony of One Window Operation Cent ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.