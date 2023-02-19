GHA setups Hindko bookstall at 'Mother Languages Literature Festival'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Gandhara Hindko academy (GHA), Peshawar has set up a bookstall in the ongoing three-day 'Mother Languages Literature Festival' arranged by Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at Islamabad.

Talking to APP on Sunday, General Secretary GHA Peshawar Muhammad Ziaud Din said more than 2,000 books of Hindko language literature and other local languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were presented before the audience of the festival.

The participants of the festival took a keen interest in the books and paid tribute to living legends who had dedicated their lives to the promotion and protection of their mother languages, he added.

Zia said Pakistan has a rich cultural tradition and linguistic diversity of over 70 local languages and expressed his ownership for the promotion of diversity and cultural manifestation of all mother languages of Pakistan. He encouraged people to speak in their mother language at home with their children which will preserve the mother languages.